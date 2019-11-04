Master P Bringing Rap Snacks To Over 4,200 Walmart Locations

Master P is helping bring the potato chip brand to even more shelves announcing a distribution deal with Wal-Mart that will find Rap Snacks in over 4,200 stores nationwide.

It was while appearing on The Beat With Ari on MSNBC that Master P announced the new venture while also touching on the subject such as diversity in the C-Suite and the recent treatment that Meghan Markle has faced at the hands of British publications as of late.