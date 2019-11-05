Young Thug, Gunna & Travis Scott “Hot Remix,” Sheck Wes “YKTS” & More | Daily Visuals 11.4.19

Ever since dropping his debut album So Much Fun this past summer, Young Thug’s been steadily churning out new visuals in support of the project on almost a bi-weekly basis and today brings to life one of the album’s standout cuts.

Linking with Gunna and bringing on Travis Scott for the new remix version to “Hot” things get lit to the next level as Thugger plays a firefighter on his way to put out a four alarm blaze that Gunna’s pen cost while Scott hangs with a drum line. Woulda been a perfect opportunity for a Nick Cannon cameo.

Sheck Wes meanwhile goes from whipping a Lambo to pushing a Citi Bike in his clip for “YKTS.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Earl Sweatshirt, MadienTYO, and more.

YOUNG THUG, GUNNA & TRAVIS SCOTT – “HOT REMIX”

SHECK WES – “YKTS”

EARL SWEATSHIRT – “EAST”

MADIENTYO – “CHUCKY CHEESE”

SADA BABY – “2K20”

WHITE $OSA – “HIT THE SCENE 2”

MACK 11 FT. CALBOY – “FALLING OUT”

