Cuba Gooding Jr. Charged With Third Groping Accusation

Cuba Gooding Jr. is back in court after another woman has accused the actor of touching her inappropriately.

According to published reports, an unnamed individual claims that Gooding touched “intimate parts” at a Manhattan nightclub last year. The latest accusation follows two other incidents of groping against the actor for which he was charged. Charges include “grabbing a woman’s breast” at a bar in New York City and “pinching the buttocks” of a woman at a nightclub.

As previously reported, Cuba Gooding Jr. appeared in court last month pleading not guilty to a four-count misdemeanor indictment charging him with inappropriate conduct involving two women. Prosecutors revealed in court that they want to use allegations from another 12 accusers against him to assist with showing his “character” during the trial.

“Defendant’s past behavior shows that he routinely approaches women while at bars or nightclubs with whom he has limited or no prior interaction, and touches them inappropriately,” prosecutors argued in court papers obtained by Vulture. “His prior acts demonstrate that his contacts with their intimate parts are intentional, not accidental, and that he is not mistaken about their lack of consent.”

The uncharged allegations against Gooding include forcible biting, licking, and kissing on some 12 occasions since 2001. Gooding is not charged in relation to these other 12 accusers, and a judge will decide later whether prosecutors can use their allegations in court.

Gooding pleaded not guilty to the third charge of groping. The official charges for the incident are the same as the previous two including, forcible touching and third-degree sexual abuse. The maximum penalty for forcible touching is a year in prison.

