Lil Boosie Not Impressed With Popeyes’ Chicken Sandwich

The rapper calls the most popular chicken sandwich “regular.”

While people are cussing, fighting and stabbing each other for some Popeyes’ chicken sandwich, Lil Boosie is not understanding the hype of the sandwich.

The rapper videotaped himself trying the sandwich after having to wait 40 minutes for one. Boosie was not impressed to say the least.

I doubt if Popeyes cares because they have made roughly $65 million before the sandwich sold out back in August.

Do you agree with Lil Boosie that the sandwich ain’t all that? Let us know below!

Source: The Jasmine Brand