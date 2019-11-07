Ohio Mother Arrested After Infant Found With .359% BAC!!

An Ohio mother has found herself in a world of trouble after putting her childs’ life at risk. The Springfield Township Police Department has arrested 32-year-old, Davonna Reed, on multiple charges including felony child abuse.

According to police, in late October, Reed’s 3 month old daughter was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital when she became sick.

Hospital doctors determined the child’s blood alcohol content (BAC) was .359%, according to a press release. The small child was treated in the Natal Intensive Care Unit.

Detectives confirm that Reed allowed the child to ingest alcohol. She has been booked into the Summit County Jail.

Source: Fox8

