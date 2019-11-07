AT&T Owes Its Customers Millions Of Dollars

AT&T agreed to a $60 million settlement over allegations it misled more than 3.5 million customers by charging them for “unlimited” data plans while reducing their data speeds when their usage exceeded a certain amount.

The settlement, announced Tuesday, resolves a 2014 lawsuit with the Federal Trade Commission.

AT&T , which is CNN’s parent company, allegedly started throttling, or slowing speeds, for customers with unlimited data plans in 2011, according to the FTC. The practice made it difficult to browse the web or perform other functions, and in some cases, slowed data speeds by nearly 90 percent, according to the FTC. Throttling was allegedly initiated after customers used as little as 2 gigabytes of data in a billing period, the FTC said in a press release today.