OUTKAST EARNS ANOTHER MILESTONE

As indicated by Billboard, Outkast and The Neptunes are among the candidates qualified to join the 2020 class in the Songwriters Hall of Fame. The Isley Brothers and William “Mickey” Stevenson (“Dancing in the Street”) have likewise gotten qualified and are among the chosen people. Bulletin reports:

Lyricists are qualified for enlistment in the wake of composing hit tunes for at any rate 20 years. Six musicians, or songwriting gatherings, will be authoritatively enlisted at the Hall’s 51st yearly Induction and Awards Gala in New York on June 11, 2020. Qualified individuals can decide in favor of three non-performing lyricists and three performing musicians until December 16.

Outkast and The Neptunes Have Been Nominated to Join the Songwriters Hall of Fame 2020 Class was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Written By: Incognito Posted 5 hours ago

Also On Power 107.5: