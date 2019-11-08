Cops Being Harsh In Georgia Again After They Think Young Dolph Had Marijuana!

TMZ states that Dolph was driving around Fairburn, Georgia in a yellow Lamborghini when an officer saw that the rapper’s luxury vehicle still had a paper license plate. When the officer attempted to pull Dolph over dolph had reportedly kept driving for “several blocks” and cops say they saw him throw something “green and leafy” outside of his window.

Dolph finally pulled over and officers detained him on the side of the road, a moment that was captured on video. Once again, the police searched Dolph’s Lambo and weren’t able to find anything incriminating, so he was given a ticket for the plates and let go.