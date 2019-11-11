French Montana Talks Kanye, Drake, and Nikes on Sneaker Shopping With Complex

One of the most memorable things about French Montana‘s “Figure It Out” music video was Kanye West debuting his unreleased grey and orange Yeezy Boost 350 V2’s, but did y’all know there was another still as of yet unreleased Yeezy’s on that set? Neither did we, but in the latest installment of Complex’s Sneaker Shopping, French reveals that not only did Yeezy have some unreleased heat lying around his trailer, but he even gifted Montana a pair.

“I actually went in his trailer and he had a bunch of joints and I was just like ‘Can I have these?’ They was just white and they went with my outfit. I just grabbed them and he gave them to me.” Though someone apparently offered French $50K for the joints, French declined the offer saying “It was a special moment” between he and Yeezy. Unfortunately it was short lived as someone ended up dipping with the sample kicks before he could frame them. Can’t trust no one these days when it comes to kicks.

Check out the full episode below and peep Montana talk about why he loves Foamposites, Drake taking shots at Kanye on his cut, and witness him drop $8,200 on some Jordans, Foams, Supreme Air Force 1’s and Air Max ’95’s amongst other kicks.

