Be An Extra For Movie Starring Tom Holland Filming In Marion

Get your acting on with a huge movie being filmed right here in Ohio!

A casting agency is looking to hire a 100 men as extras for a movie shoot in Marion. The extras will be paid paid for filming at the Marion Correctional Facility on November 14 and 15.

“Cherry” is based on a book by Nico Walker and will star Tom Holland and will be directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. Holland will be doing the scene along with the extras.

The agency is looking for men between the ages of 18 and up and can work both dates. No acting experience is needed and extras will be paid $9/hour with a guarantee of eight hours each day.

Those interested and available can send a current headshot and a head-to-toe shot with their name, phone, email, height and weight to angela@angelaboehmcasting.com for consideration.

