Lupe Fiasco To Rock Special One-Night Only Set At The Kennedy Center

Lupe Fiasco has affirmed his place among the Hip-Hop elite long ago, and he’ll grace the stages of the Kennedy Center this coming Thursday to remind those in attendance of that fact. The Chicago MC will no doubt run through the hits from his 2006 major-label debut Food & Liquor to select works from 2018’s Drogas Wave.

With the big splash made with “Kick Push” and other smashes such as “Superstar” and “The Show Goes On,” the rapper born Wasalu Muhammad Jaco has taken his fans on several varying journeys while leaving behind the major labels and focusing solely on independently releasing music.

There have also been a series of acclaimed mixtapes released over the course of Lupe’s time on the majors, adding to his record of thumbing his nose over the corporate meddling in his art.

Lupe Fiasco will take the stage on November 14 in Washington, D.C.’s Kennedy Center in the Concert Hall starting at 8:00PM. For tickets, please view this link.

