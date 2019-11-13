Ohio State DE Chase Young gets 2-game Suspension

Ohio State has been having an amazing season so far! The NCAA has ruled that Ohio State defensive end Chase Young will sit out another game before he is eligible to return the following week against Penn State.

Last week it was announced that Young would be unavailable for the Maryland game due to a possible NCAA issue in 2018.

Young did admitted to “making a mistake” last year when he accepted money from a family friend.

The NCAA determined Young “should be withheld from playing in one additional game before being eligible to resume competition.”

That means Young will sit out this Saturday against Rutgers and will be able to play November 23 against the Nittany Lions.