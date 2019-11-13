While adidas continues to gain ground on Nike and Jordan in the popularity amongst sneakerheads, the Jumpman brand continues to align themselves with popular rappers, designers and high-end name brands to keep stay ahead of the pack, but this latest rumored collaboration might prove to be it’s biggest and most expensive to date.

After it was confirmed that adidas and Prada would be teaming to drop what’s sure to be a hit collaboration, Hypebeast is reporting that word is beginning to spread that Jordan Brand has decided to call on Dior to create an ultra exclusive iteration of the classic Air Jordan 1 silhouette.

While the collaboration has yet to be confirmed by either brand, rumors have already begun circulating that it’s scheduled for a June 2020 release and will retail for a whopping $2,000. That hurts, don’t it? Prepare for worse news, rumors say that only 1,000 pairs are to be produced. Talk about salt in the wound.

With numbers like that expect resale to be close to something ridiculous like $10,000 or better when they drop.

Are you excited about a the chance to spend a King Kong grip on a pair of Dior x Jordan 1’s or are you just gonna prepare to wear that “L” regardless. Let us know.

Jordan Brand Rumored To Be Working With Dior For $2000 Air Jordan 1’s? was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: O Posted 19 hours ago

