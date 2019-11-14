The Game ft. Anderson .Paak “Stainless,” Styles P “Brand New” & More | Daily Visuals 11.13.19

In October The Game shocked fans when he revealed his next album Born 2 Rap would be his last and now that we’re in the month of November awaiting his final project, the rap veteran officially drops his first visual off his upcoming swan song album.

In his Anderson .Paak assisted visuals to “Stainless,” Chuck Taylor pulls out a spiffy blue Lambo with Nipsey Hussle’s face painted on the hood and whips it through the California night before re-enacting the photo shoot for his first album. That Lambo with Nipsey’s grill was butters, b.

From the west to the east, fellow Hip-Hop veteran Styles P politics in his Yonkers neighborhood with his closest confidants for his latest clip, “Brand New.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Baby Keem, Lil Mosey, and more.

THE GAME FT. ANDERSON .PAAK – “STAINLESS”

STYLES P –“BRAND NEW”

BABY KEEM – “ORANGE SODA”

LIL MOSEY – “LIVE THIS WILD”

FEMDOT. FT. SMINO – “RAP CITY”

L’ORANGE & JEREMIAH JAE – “BEHAVIOR REPORT”

KRIMELIFE CA$$ FT. ABG NEAL, SHEFF G & SLEEPY HALLOW – “FORREST GUMP”

LOS RAKAS FT. YOUNGIN FLOE – “OTRA VEZ”

