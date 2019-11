Do you remember the days having a flip phone? Or how about he days where you had to flip open the phone and then raise the antenna just to get the phone call to go through?

We have come a long way in this cell phone era, but Motorola Razr has decided to bring the RAZR back, fresh, fancy, and way more advanced then we have seen. The Motorola Razr will be available in Jan 2020 at a retail price of $1500.

You getting one or nah?