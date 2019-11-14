Kanye West Will Appear At Joel Osteen’s Mega Church

Kanye West will be spending time Joel Osteen this Sunday morning and evening, in exchange for $300,000!

Kanye West has been taking everyone by storm in 2019 with his profound love for Christianity and Gospel music. West has reportedly been invited to conduct his “Sunday Service” at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas for $300,000!

The service will begin with a 15 – 20-minute conversation with Kanye discussing his journey to faith during the 11 AM service and will resume at 7 PM where Kanye West will perform with his choir.

People of all backgrounds are encouraged to worship with Mr. West as Kim Kardashian explains his services as “healing and open to all faiths”. “It’s honestly more like a healing experience for my husband … It’s just music; there’s no sermon. It’s definitely something he believes in — Jesus — and there’s a Christian vibe. But there’s no preaching … Everyone that comes understands it’s just a really healing experience with an amazing choir and amazing messages about love to start off your week … It’s just a very spiritual Christian experience,” states Mrs. Kardashian-West.

Kanye West has had intentions of coming to rejoice with Osteen, being that they are already good friends. Yeezy debuted his “Jesus is King” album on October 25, 2019, and it has been doing well ever since! Hopefully, this opportunity with Joel Osteen will only continue to push Kanye West in the leading direction towards God as he fearlessly lifts his voice!