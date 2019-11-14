YBN Cordae ft. Pusha T “Nightmares Are Real,” Boosie Badazz “Southside Baby” & More | Daily Visuals 11.14.19

In the age when OG Hip-Hoppers criticize the current crop of rappers for partaking in the “mumble rap” style that annoys most OG’s, YBN Cordae’s one of the few young G’s whose gotten respect for his clever wordplay and rhyme skills.

Today the young spitter links up with one of Virginia’s finest and most gifted MC’s in Pusha T for his visuals to “Nightmares Are Real” in which the twosome kick it at a haunted house where the ghosts of dead people roam the rooms and halls a la The Shining.

Back in the Baton Rouge, Boosie Badazz brings out his hood to represent their grounds while demonstrating how they get down on the block for his clip to “Southside Baby.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Trouble featuring Boosie Badazz, Reese LaFlare, and more.

YBN CORDAE FT. PUSHA T – “NIGHTMARES ARE REAL”

BOOSIE BADAZZ – “SOUTHSIDE BABY”

TROUBLE FT. BOOSIE BADAZZ – “AIN’T MY FAULT”

REESE LAFLARE – “MASQUERADE”

BAS FT. FALCONS & B. LEWIS – “NIRVANA”

LIL WEST – “HOT SAUCE”

YNW MELLY – “NO HEART”

YUNGEEN ACE – “STEP HARD”

