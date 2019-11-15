National Bundt Day

Every year November 15 its is known as, National Bundt Cake Day. The menu is being planned for the upcoming holidays and people should be sure to have a bundt dish on there.

The mold of the Bundt cake came from an European fruit cake. In the late 1950s and 1960s that cookware Nordic Ware popularized the style for the mold design and trademarked the name Bundt.

Bundt cakes are typically served undecorated, glazed or dusted with powdered sugar, since the design of the cake is kind of hard to decorate.

Courtesy of National Calendar