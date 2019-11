November 18, 1928 is the day that a cartoon character that we would grow to love, and resonate our childhood with was born. Mickey Mouse is now 91 years old, and has been hitting tv screens, movie screen, and giving in person hugs as Disney World.

Mickey Mouse was only created as a replacement for Walt Disney’s original successful creation, Oswald the Rabbit. He almost didn’t exist.

Happy Birthday to the iconic brand of Disney, Mickey Mouse!