J. Lo Says She Starred In ‘Hustlers’ Movie For FREE

The singer admits she didn’t get one penny to star in the blockbuster hit.

We know that Jennifer Lopez is about her money. So it was surprising to hear that she starred in the movie “Hustlers” she admits she did it for free.

Yup, for free! Jenny From The Block went into detail about why she decided to star in one of the summer’s hit movies with getting a dime.

“I do things because I love them. I didn’t get paid a whole bunch of money for Hustlers. I did it for free and produced it. I bank on myself. That’s the Jenny From the Block. I do what I want, I do what I love. But it was kind of a really different mindset to get into to play Ramona.”

She added:

“Whether she was doing great things or bad things, she was very clear about what she wanted and what her goals were. And that she could do it on her own. Like, you never see a man in her life. There’s men. But she was so self-sufficient. For me, who grew up with my sister sleeping in the same bed, and then went from one relationship to the other, playing that character, and having to be that independent and in charge, I was just like, ‘God, this is so empowering.’”

J. Lo was one of the producers for the film alongside Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell, and Adam McKay. “Hustlers” grossed $33M the opening debut, making it Lopez’s best live-action opening film in her career.

Source: The Jasmine Brand