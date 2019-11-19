National Play Monopoly Day

November 19 is marked for the iconic board game, where you can either land on Boardwalk, Park Place, and even end up in the jail. This board game has brought fun to family game nights, and even may have some people leave the nights in their feelings after going into debt. Whether its on one on one or a team against a team, you’ll be sure to enjoy a game of monopoly.

Monopoly, real-estate board game for two to eight players, in which the player’s goal is to remain financially solvent while forcing opponents into bankruptcy by buying and developing pieces of property.

Enjoy a night of Monopoly fun with your family to celebrate