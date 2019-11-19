Akon Talks Running For President In 2024

Akon says that there is a possibility that he might run for president in the year 2024. After asked by television host Loni Love if he would be running, he responded saying that “I know what the issues are, as a person, as an immigrant, and as a black man. I feel like I know how to take the country and move it forward.”

Akon also shared with the ladies of ‘The Real” that he is currently advising 30 African presidents. The music mogul does realize that running the presidential race in 2024 would obstruct his music career.