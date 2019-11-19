Meet The Top Two Finalists For The Columbus Police Chief Job!!

The city of Columbus has been in pursuit of a brand new Police Chief. The search has been underway and has now been narrowed down to the top two finalists and they are ready to face the public.

The top two sat down with NBC4 for exclusive interviews, which you can check out below.

Quinlan, the current interim Chief of Police for Columbus, started his career in law enforcement as an officer in Madison Township.

He joined the Columbus Division of Police in 1989 and has served in a variety of roles. In 2013, he was named Deputy Chief of the Patrol North Sub Division. He was named interim chief after Kim Jacobs’ retirement.

He graduated from The Ohio State University in 1993 with a Bachelor of Arts & Sciences in Criminal Justice. In 2001, he earned a Master in Science in Human Resource Administration from Central Michigan University. Quinlan is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy Class 249 and the Police Executive Leadership Institute provided by the Major Cities Chief’s Association.

Quinlan believes it’s important for the next chief of police to work closely with the community.

“That’s really what I enjoy the most, interacting with people and finding ways to make a safe neighborhood for everyone,” he said.

Tarrant is a former assistant chief of police with the Seattle Police Department. He began his law enforcement career in 1980 with the Tucson Police Department. He rose to the rank of Captain, leading the Investigation Division, Specialized Response Division and South Patrol Division.

Tarrant was named an Assistant Chief of Police in Seattle in 2015 as part of a shakeup in that department’s leadership. He retired from that position in September of 2018.

Tarrant is also a firm believer in fostering a positive relationship between officers and the community.

“It’s pretty difficult to have change or make change occur within an organization without community support,” he said. “So this won’t be a Perry effort; this will be a community effort to diversify Columbus.”

A public forum has been set up for residents of Columbus to meet the two candidates. The forum will be held on Thursday, Nov. 21, at 6 p.m. at East High School, 1500 E. Broad St.

Source: NBC4i

