Idris Elba To Star In All-Black Western Flick ‘The Harder They Fall’

Idris Elba and Jonathan Majors are set to star in an upcoming all-Black western tale titled The Harder They Fall. The film, which will air exclusively on Netflix, is executive produced by Jay-Z along with the film’s director, Jeymes Samuel.

Deadline reports:

Samuel, also known as The Bullitts, is producing the project with Jay-Z, James Lassiter and Lawrence Bender. Samuel and Jay-Z, who previously collaborated on The Great Gatsby soundtrack, will write and produce original music for The Harder They Fall.

Here’s the logline for the film co-written by Samuel and Boaz Yakin: When outlaw Nat Love (Majors) discovers that the man (Elba) who killed his parents two decades ago is being released from prison, he reunites with his gang to track his enemy down and seek his revenge.

A premiere date for The Harder They Fall has yet to be released.

