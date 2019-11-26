Drake’s Dad Dennis Graham Is Possibly Coming To Reality TV

Dennis Graham is wanting to film his quest for affection as the dad of Hip-Hop star Drake, and as indicated by TMZ, he is presently pitching the show to potential networks.

Sources near Dennis uncover that so far Vice and WE television are paying attention to him as he continued looking for a home network for his show.

Besides being on a journey to discover genuine love, the arrangement will likewise sparkle a light on Graham’s exciting life from driving lavish vehicles, clubbing, and whatever else that joins being Drake’s father.

Up until this point, sources state Dennis has had various gatherings and might sign an arrangement as ahead of schedule as one week from now.