21 Savage Helping The Needy

The rapper helped serve an early Thanksgiving dinner to 300 families in need Tuesday night at the DeKalb County YMCA center in Stone Mountain, Georgia … throwing on a red apron and ensuring everybody got a hot dinner.

21 Savage is putting smiles on faces and food in the stomachs of individuals not so lucky as him.

21 Savage calls DeKalb County home … also, his mom, Heather Joseph, went along with him as they helped serve plates loaded with turkey, pureed potatoes, sweet potato goulash, stuffing, macintosh and cheddar and, obviously, sauce.

Savage is a fixture in the community – sorting out school supply drives and showing youth the basics of cash – and his Leading By Example Foundation put on Tuesday’s occasion.