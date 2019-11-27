CLOSE
Incognito
HomeIncognito

21 Savage Helping The Needy

The rapper helped serve an early Thanksgiving dinner to 300 families in need Tuesday night at the DeKalb County YMCA center in Stone Mountain, Georgia … throwing on a red apron and ensuring everybody got a hot dinner.

21 Savage is putting smiles on faces and food in the stomachs of individuals not so lucky as him.

21 Savage calls DeKalb County home … also, his mom, Heather Joseph, went along with him as they helped serve plates loaded with turkey, pureed potatoes, sweet potato goulash, stuffing, macintosh and cheddar and, obviously, sauce.

Savage is a fixture in the community – sorting out school supply drives and showing youth the basics of cash – and his Leading By Example Foundation put on Tuesday’s occasion.

21 Savage Helping The Needy  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Power 107.5:
Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close