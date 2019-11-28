Mariah Carey Is Still Out Here Breaking Records!

Mariah Carey has been a household name for more than a decade. She’s an undeniable talent who took the world by storm! The queen took steps away from the spotlight a bit after becoming a mother, but she is still selling out shows and breaking records!!

Her 1994 hit song ((and a favorite of mine)), “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is undeniably one of the best holiday songs of all time. You can’t make it through the holiday season without hearing or playing the song yourself!

Even though Mariah hasn’t released new music in a while, her oldies are definitely holding it down and proving to truly be timeless records. So much so, that now Guinness World Records is awarding the songstress with three new record titles! They will be featured in the 2020 Guinness Book of World Records for being the highest-charting holiday song on the U.S. Hot 100 chart by a solo artist, most-streamed track on Spotify in 24 hours by a female and most weeks in the U.K. singles top 10 chart for a Christmas song.

Mariah has been on an “All I Want for Christmas Is You” tour in Las Vegas and she was surprised with the awards on stage!

She posted pics of the event on her IG with the caption, “Thank you so much, Guinness World Records for honoring me with three records in the 2020 book!… Michael from [Guinness World Records] presented me with a certificate on stage, so naturally, I asked him to join us for the #AllIWantForChristmasIsYou finale!”

Mariah is no stranger to the accolades of Guinness World Records. She already holds the record for having the most U.S. No.1 singles by a solo artist!

Mariah is a natural talent, not to mention her five-octave vocal range, which makes her incredibly rare as well! She is blessed beyond measure and her fan base remains as strong as ever!

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” continues to be the official song of the season and more than likely will do so for many more years to come!

Source: Baller Alert

