Kevin Hart Steals The Show At The ‘Jumanji’ Family Thanksgiving [Video]

The holidays are in full swing and Jumanji: The Next Level is poised to be the film of the season. All of the cast got together to celebrate over dinner and they did not disappoint.

As spotted on Comic Book, the four stars of the sequel broke bread together for Thanksgiving. As expected the meet up was lighthearted in nature with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jack Black and Karen Gillan celebrating the project’s release. Unfortunately, Kevin Hart didn’t get the group text but decided to crash the gathering. What ensues is best described as awkward hilarity.

In the almost three-minute clip, the Philadelphia comedian isn’t falling for the old “it must have been stuck in my outbox” jig and puts his peers on notice. Upon further inspection, the dinner was very thoughtfully planned to exclude him on purpose and even have Nick Jonas in the house via a cardboard cutout. This infuriates Kev and sends him into a mini rage as he destroys some of the food and takes a shot of the Jonas replica.

You can see the “A Very Jumanji Thanksgiving” video below.

