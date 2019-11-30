Former Buckeye Terrelle Pryor Stabbed, Here’s What We Know

Former Ohio State Quarter Back and NFL Wide Reciever Terrelle Pryor was reportedly stabbed at an apartment in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Friday night.

According to WTAE, Pryor is in critical condition. Other sources including ESPN’s Adam Schefer are reporting that Pryor is recovering after surgery from stab wounds to the shoulder and chest.

It is also being reported that a woman is suspected to be in custody but information on her identity hasn’t been released.

Pryor played for the Buckeyes from 2008-2010 and went on to win the Big Ten Championship twice before going on to the NFL to play for the Browns, Raiders, Redskins, Jets, Bills and Jaguars. He is currently a free agent.

Written By: Nia Noelle Posted 3 hours ago

