Jhené Aiko Plans To Hold Meditation, Mantra-Singing Events Across U.S. In 2020

She shared that she visited Wisdome L.A. and had the opportunity to lead an audience in mediation through sound baths and song. “Leading meditations while singing modern mantra and playing my crystal alchemy bowls was a dream come true. I’ve never felt more in my element. more please .”

She’s looking forward to having more events like these in the upcoming year. “In 2020 i can not WAIT to do more immersive sound bath experiences for you guys color therapy + aromatherapy + sound healing + modern mantra + conscious breathing = an experience of a lifetime,” the singer said. “THIS is what i am here to do and i am so grateful for the peace and clarity i have found on my path ” Jhené added that she hopes to set up one of these domes at Coachella next year!!!