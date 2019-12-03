Along with the likes of P. Diddy, Snoop Dogg and Jay-Z, Fat Joe’s one of the handful or rappers from Hip-Hop’s golden era who’s been able to keep himself relevant throughout the ever changing years and today he comes through with some new clip with some familiar faces.

In his new visuals for “Deep,” the Don Cartegena finds himself behind bars after committing a crime of passion when he finds that his wifey was stepping out on him with Lou Williams AND Irv Gotti!? It’s murrdaaa!

Back in Brooklyn Uncle Murda finds religion and in his video for “God I F*ck With You” goes to church to get ride with the most high.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Duke Deuce, Bankroll Fresh, and more.

FAT JOE & DRE – “DEEP”

UNCLE MURDA – “GOT I F*CK WITH YOU”

DUKE DUECE – “CRUNK AIN’T DEAD”

SAINT JHN FT. LENNY KRAVITZ – “BORDERS”

BANKROLL FRESH – “MIND, BODY & SOUL”

JAY BANG – “DO YEW”

SWAZE FT. DON Q – “YKTV”

Fat Joe “Deep,” Uncle Murda “God I F*ck With You” & More | Daily Visuals 12.2.19 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: O Posted 14 hours ago

Also On Power 107.5: