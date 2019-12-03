Is Your Smart TV Spying On You?

FBI Warns that your new smart TV could be used to spy on you by Hackers.

Smart TVs often come equipped with microphones or cameras that enable you to control the device via your voice or use it for video chatting.

Those features can be useful, but if you picked up a smart TV during the year-end buying blitz that kicked off on Black Friday — or plans to purchase one soon — the FBI wants you to know that the device could be used to spy on you or the loved one you plan to gift it to this Christmas.

On Tuesday, the FBI’s Portland field office published a blog post detailing all the ways someone could take advantage of smart TV features for nefarious purposes.

“Beyond the risk that your TV manufacturer and app developers may be listening and watching you, that television can also be a gateway for hackers to come into your home,” the agency wrote. “A bad cyber actor may not be able to access your locked-down computer directly, but it is possible that your unsecured TV can give him or her an easy way in the backdoor through your router.”

This isn’t the first time someone has sounded the alarm over smart TVs’ security vulnerabilities.