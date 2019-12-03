Offset Reminds The World That Hip-Hop Is Black Culture, Point Blank Period

It isn’t immediately clear what inspired Offset to hop on Twitter in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, but his messages are deeply appreciated on this side. The Migos rapper shared the sentiment that Hip-Hop is indeed Black culture and defended its kaleidoscopic iterations of late.

Well after midnite on Tuesday (December 3), Offset, perhaps up on daddy duty with his baby girl, broke out the phone and let his thoughts go.

“Sorry but hip hop is black culture don’t speak or give game if u don’t have black culture duh,” Offset initially tweeted.

He added, “Don’t make rules on what goes in hip hop when u don’t know the history it’s pain music story music we the biggest genre in the world off our struggle and hustle yesssir proud of my people that’s all of u mad than sorry but no sorry took a lot for us to get here but we here!!!!”

Offset ended the salvo with a final tweet that read, “#BlackExcellence.”

We couldn’t agree more.

Sorry but hip hop is black culture don’t speak or give game if u don’t have black culture duh — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 3, 2019

Don’t make rules on what goes in hip hop when u don’t know the history it’s pain music story music we the biggest genre in the world off our struggle and hustle yesssir proud of my people that’s all of u mad than sorry but no sorry took a lot for us to get here but we here!!!! — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 3, 2019

