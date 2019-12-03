At this point the question we should all be asking it, what part of the Tekashi 6ix9ine’s life wasn’t a farce? According to the rapper’s bodyguard, the beef with Atlanta rapper and alleged woman beater Trippie Redd was staged.

TMZ reports that Anthony “Harv” Ellison is seeking a new trial after he was already found guilty of kidnapping Tekashi. Yes, son got kidnapped by someone he knew.

But anyway, in the new docs, Ellison claims the reason Tekashi Snitch 9 and Trippie Redd ever got into a “beef” was so the former could boost his career. According to Ellison, he was brought on as muscle defending the Brownsville rapper turned cooperating witness during a “staged publicity beef” with Trippie.

Per Ellison, who Tekashi said is who 2-pieced Trippie in the mouth, he did so at the behest of the Atlanta rapper’s manager, who actually told him where to find his client, Trippie.

This is where we point out Ellison also told the court that the kidnapping of Tekashi 6ix9ine was also staged.

Man, can we throw all of them in jail and call it day?

Ya Think?: Tekashi 6ix9ine Beef With Trippie Redd Was A Farce, Per Singing Bodyguard was originally published on hiphopwired.com

