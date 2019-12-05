Megan Thee Stallion Surprises Nanny With New Truck

Megan Thee Stallion is not only focused on keeping her knees in top-notch shape but remaing humble and never forgetting where she came from.

On Wednesday, the Hot Girl posted a video on her Instagram gifting her childhood Nanny with a brand new Cadillac truck.

“Surprised my nanny with the brand new truck she had been wishing for,” wrote Meg as her caption. “She literally bought me everything in every color as a child 😂 she’s always been so generous to everyone she meets and she taught me the importance of always being kind! I love you nanny I’m gonna give you everything you deserve.”

Salute to Megan for staying solid.

While you head to grab your tissues, make sure you grab your tickets to the Winter Block Party as well and catch Megan Thee Stallion live at Express Live December 19.

Also On Power 107.5: