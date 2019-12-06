Brandy Confirms New ‘Moesha’ Reboot!

Nineties sitcom lovers can rejoice as many favorites are being revived! Fans of the hit show “Moesha” can look forward to seeing the show in a new light very soon!

If you recall that ‘Moesha’ series ended abruptly and with a major cliffhanger back in 2001 after being cancelled. Well, Moesha herself- I mean Brandy, has officially confirmed that a reboot of the hit UPN show is in the works! ‘Moesha’ originally aired from 1996 to 2001.

Sheryl Lee Ralph, who played Moesha’s stepmother on the series, held her DIVA Foundation Against Aids event earlier in the week. During the ceremony she had a segment where she interviewed Brandy and asked her if she’d ever be interested in a reboot.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Before revealing the big surprise to the audience, Brandy responded, “Yeah! Absolutely.” She continued, “I’m here to solidify that we’re gonna bring ‘Moesha’ back,” she announced to the crowd.

The reboot of the hit show will not be the first time the cast of the series came together again. Back in 2017, Brandy, Sheryl Lee Ralph, William Allen Young, Marcus T. Paulk, Countess Vaughn, Shar Jackson and Ray J all reunited for an episode of the daytime talk show ‘The Real’.

Source: Baller Alert

