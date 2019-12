I pray that we increase the peace for the rest of 2019. There was a shooting on the Westend involving an undercover officer.

Via WKRC

Cincinnati Police said the shots were fired around 8:30 in the area of Linn and Clark streets in the West End. The officer was alone and conducting surveillance in an unmarked car when someone approached the officer and started shooting.

Shots Fired At Ohio Undercover Officer was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 6 hours ago

Also On Power 107.5: