Happy Faux Fur Friday! Today is the day to celebrate rocking the faux fur, so put the chinchilla to the side and sport the man made fashion. Faux Fur is just another word for fake fur, the textile made its debut in 1929. Initially made from alpaca wool, faux fur increased in quality as synthetic fibers became available.

So on social media use the #FauxFurFriday!

Courtesy of national calendar.com