2 Madison Correctional Inmates being treated for Exposure to Fentanyl

In Madison County Ohio a white powdery substance was found, which tested positive be fentanyl. A Spokesperson for the Ohio Rehabilitation and and Correction, said they responded to the Transitional Program Unit for potential hazardous chemical exposure.

Two inmates had to be treated. They were responsive when being moved to be treated, and that the area was shut down for decontamination. The hospital has been in touch wth the prison and at this time they do not expect any more patients, although they are not sure how long decontamination will take.

Courtesy of 10tv