French Montana is out of the Hospital and on Bed Rest

The Florida rapper is back whom but told that he needs to be on bed rest for a whole month. That means absolutely no working, traveling exercising, performing, or even taking a night out to party. According to TMZ his doctors were fine with him going home but says he still have some recovering to do.

His symptoms were the result of French over working himself, dehydration, exhaustion stomach pains, and an elevated heart rate, which is now under control and needs to remain that way. So yeah this is serious!

Get well soon French, we will update you when we know more.

Courtesy of Lovebscott.com