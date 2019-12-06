CLOSE
Celebrity Gossip
HomeCelebrity Gossip

French Montana is out of the Hospital and on Bed Rest

French Montana Hosts Compound

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

The Florida rapper is back whom but told that he needs to be on bed rest for a whole month. That means absolutely no working, traveling  exercising, performing, or even taking a night out to party. According to TMZ his doctors were fine with him going home but says he still have some recovering to do.

His symptoms were the result of French over working himself, dehydration, exhaustion  stomach pains, and an elevated heart rate, which is now under control and needs to remain that way. So yeah this is serious!

Get well soon French, we will update you when we know more. 

Courtesy of Lovebscott.com

Money! Cardi B Cast In Stripper Revenge Drama With J-Lo And Keke Palmer
11 photos

Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close