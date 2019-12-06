R. Kelly Married Aaliyah at Age 15 by Using Bribes

One determined inquiry had hounded R. Kelly’s two-decade music profession: How was he ready to lawfully wed the vocalist Aaliyah in 1994 when she was just 15 years of age?

On Thursday, government examiners in Brooklyn charged Mr. Kelly of influencing an Illinois government worker on Aug. 30, 1994, to get a phony ID for Aaliyah, as indicated by the arraignment and an individual acquainted with the issue.

The phony ID was to be utilized to get a marriage permit that recorded her age as 18, the individual commonplace said. Their marriage was later canceled.

The new charge develops a current racketeering arraignment recorded in New York against Mr. Kelly that blames him for explicitly abusing underage young ladies and pressuring them into unlawful sexual activity. This year, Mr. Kelly, 52, has been criminally charged in a few wards on claims that he explicitly manhandled minors.