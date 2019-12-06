Migos Teams Up With Popeyes And Uber Eats To Launch Affordable “Migos Menu”

THE MIGOS ARE GOING TO DO A DRIVE-BY, BUT WITH FOOD!

the mania encompassing the incredibly well known Popeyes chicken sandwich may have faded away since it’s arrival early a month ago—however rap bunch Migos are trusting that their new organization with the chicken chain will get clients fixated once more.

Nowadays it might appear the main thing Popeyes is known for is its chicken sandwich that essentially assumed control over the nation, yet evident fans realize that there are a lot of different decisions that they love much more. As announced by @Billboard, platinum-selling rap bunch Migos have formally collaborated with both Popeyes and Uber Eats to dispatch the “Migos Menu”— which is a moderate line of the gathering’s preferred menu things.

The Migos Menu incorporates four distinctive dinner choices from Popeyes accessible only on the Uber Eats application across the country and all through Canada starting December sixth and closure on January second. Before you ask, truly, the cherished chicken sandwich will likewise be remembered for the menu.

The full menu with costs is as per the following:

Visit Rider, value beginning at $46.99: 20 tenders, 7 sauces, 1 enormous pureed potatoes with sauce, 2 huge fries, 5 rolls, 1-gallon lemonade

The Offset, $21.99: 8 pieces BIC (bone-in-chicken) chicken feast, 1 enormous fries, 1 huge pureed potatoes with sauce, 4 rolls

The Quavo, value beginning at $17.99: 2 chicken sandwiches, 2 customary fries, 1 standard pureed potatoes with sauce, 2 crusty fruit-filled treats, 2 little beverages

The Takeoff, $9.99: 5 tenders, 2 sauces, 1 ordinary pureed potatoes, 2 bread rolls, 1 crusty fruit-filled treat

This really bodes well for Migos, as you may recollect, bunch part Quavo recently kidded about selling the Popeyes chicken sandwich for $1000 on Instagram during the stature of the sandwich’s fever.