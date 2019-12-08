No. 1 Ohio State Defeat #8 Wisconsin to Win Big Ten Championship

The top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes finished the job Saturday night by defeating No. #8 Wisconsin 34-21 to win their third straight outright Big Ten championship and first playoff trip in three years.

Despite starting the first half in a coma, the Buckeyes defense held the Badgers scoreless in the second half. Sophomore quarterback Justin Fields threw touchdowns for 299 yards while running back J. K Dobbins ran for 172 yards on 32 attempts and a touchdown as Ohio State scored 24 unanswered points.

Now the attention shifts to the College Football Playoffs, where Buckeye Nation will have to wait until Sunday afternoon to see where OSU will be seeded. The Buckeyes, 13-0 on the year, were ranked No. 1 by the College Football Playoff selection committee last week and now enter the postseason on a 19-game winning streak. They’re the only team in the Football Bowl Subdivision with five wins over five programs ranked in the CFP’s top 25 last week, and they’ve beaten three consecutive top-10 teams — all by double digits — and beat the Badgers for the second time this season.

However, LSU, who dominated Georgia in the SEC Championship 37-10, and Clemson, who won the ACC Championship 62-17 over Virginia want a piece of the top seed.

Regardless of where the selection committee seeds the Buckeyes, there no doubt that they will be locked in a ready to bring a National Championship back to Columbus for the first time since 2014.

