National Pastry Day

Pecan Pie

Source: Image by cuppyuppycake / Getty

Happy December 9th or should I say Happy National Pastry Day was we get closer and closer to Christmas I have to wonder what pastries do you have on your menu. The term pastry wa given to a number of baked goods which are made with flour, sugar, milk, butter, shortening, baking powder, and eggs.

Many different type of parries fall into these categories

  • Shortcrust pastry – simplest and most common.
  • Sweetcrust pastry – similar to the shortcrust but sweeter.
  • Flaky pastry – simple pastry that expands when cooked.
  • Puff pastry – has many layers that cause it to puff when baked.
  • Choux pastry – very light pastry that is often filled with cream or other fillings.
  • Phyllo pastry – paper-thin pastry dough that is used in many layers.

Today pick your favorite pasty enjoy, and get into the goodness of it. Use #NationalPastryDay

