The queen herself Lauren London is still going strong after the passing of the love of her life Nipsey Hussle. She rkefcelty opened up about coping with the loss of Hussle, and is doing exactly what she said she would, carry the torch that Hussle lit.

The video made me tear up quite a bit, its such a beautiful thing to see her being Forever Strong after what she has endured. The body may hurt, the spirit is forever growing.

We love you Lauren