Win Last Minute Christmas Gifts from Power

The Latest:
- Officers have been Shot during Active Shooter Situation in Jersey City
- Lauren London Debuts Puma Campaign Forever Stronger
- Was Andy Cohen Being Shady For Calling Out NeNe For Wearing The Same Dress Twice?
- Forever Stronger! Lauren London’s Beautiful New Puma Ad Has Our Eyes Sweating
- Lizzo Claps Back At Haters Mad That Her Cheeks Were Out At The Lakers Game
- Can We Stop Weaponizing Things Like Thin Edges And Infertility?
- Ryan Reynolds & The 6 Underground Cast Talk Car Accidents, Evil Doing & Thanksgiving Abroad
- Pusha T Expecting First Child With Wife!
- WATCH: Lizzo “Good As Hell,” Cam’ron “Believe In Flee” & More