Sean Wotherspoon & Thibo Breakdown Details of The Highly Anticipated Air Jordan 1 Dior

Come April hypebeasts will be going bezerk out on these streets when the extra limited edition Air Jordan 1 Dior‘s drop at a retail price of $2,000 and if you thought that price tag would be scaring off potential sneaker collectors think again.

Though it does come with the hefty price tag, the exclusivity of this pair is what will make it a slam dunk grail. To breakdown just why this latest Air Jordan collaboration is the bomb Sean Wotherspoon and Dior Men’s head footwear designer Thibo sat down and went over the kicks standout features and why they decided to remix the classic Jordan silhouette in the manner that they did.

Aside from the obvious standout Dior logos on the Nike Check and translucent icey soles, Thibo reveals that the Jordan kicks were made in Italy for the first time in 30 years using Italian leather with the goal of making them look “almost like a bag. Painted edges. Big stitching.”

Yeah, these are cooked coke for real.

Though initial rumors had these joints at a mere 1,000 pairs, word is that they’ve upped that to 10,000 pairs being sold exclusively at Dior shops worldwide. Wait till Dior workers get a glimpse of what hungry Jordan hypebeasts on release day look like.

Check out the video below and peep all the minor details Dior added to the timeless Air Jordan 1 and let us know if you’ll be selling a kidney on the black market just to try to purchase a pair come April 2020.

