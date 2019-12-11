Ashanti Discusses Nelly & Irv Gotti

Ashanti visited Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live! Nearby Eva Marcille and the two of them took an interest in the post-show questions.

A fan inquired as to whether Nelly ever reimbursed her and she dispelled any confusion air saying he never owed her anything in any case. Obviously Andy needed to reach to get some tea about the status of their relationship. Cohen inquired as to whether they’re “good now” or “cordial” to which she transparently stated, “honestly hasn’t seen him since we separated. Which is crazy” Andy jokes, “very much how about we bring him out, everyone! simply joking.” Marcille and Ashanti fire laughing out loud chuckling.

Somewhere else in the video underneath, Andy asked the “Foolish ” artist about Irv Gotti’s ongoing meeting with Wendy Williams about their past relationship. She curved him so hard, he couldn’t utter a word after this reaction. “I sense that… I have a solitary out called ‘Pretty Little Thing’ including Afro B, it’s so hot. I’m on two tours this year, one in the U.S., one in the U.K, you know, film turning out this Saturday, you know, I’m excited.”