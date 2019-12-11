‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ Latest Update Adds Photo Mode & More

If you were one of the many people who said Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order should have a photo mode, this news will serve you well.

Respawn announced as part of a new patch releasing today (Dec.11), players will now be able to capture breathtaking moments you experienced during Cal Kesitis’ journey to become a Jedi Knight using the new photo mode. Players will now be able to photograph those breathtaking and at times, insanely hard lightsaber battles between Cal and the Inquisitors as well as the epic and very short showdown between the Sith Lord, Darth Vader by L3 and R3 at the same time.

Or you can just take some really artsy photos of all of the worlds you visit and the strange creatures you encounter throughout the course od the game.

Another update coming with the patch will give players the ability to remove a specific part of Cal’s lightsaber from within the customization menu. It will also address a bevy of bugs that are currently plaguing what many consider to be a pretty strong contender for Game of The Year.

So if you already beat the game and platinumed (like myself), this is the perfect excuse to hop right back into the game so and start snapping away. If you haven’t played the game yet, what are you waiting for? This is truly one of the greatest -themed games we have ever played, no cap. You can get all the updates about the new patch when you head here.

