Tekashi 6ix9ine Begs For Leniency, Requests Time Served

Tekashi 6ix9ine is begging for leniency. In a letter to the judge, the Brooklyn rapper claims he is a changed man who got caught up in doing wrong, but atoned for his sins by dropping dime on any and everyone, basically.

Born Daniel Hernandez, the “Gummo” rapper sent a personal letter to Judge Paul Engelmayer who is scheduled to sentence him on Dec. 18.

Tekashi opens his letter by saying, “As my sentencing date approaches, I am becoming more and more overwhelmed with emotions. More than anything, I am extremely grateful for this opportunity to express my remorse to you, your Honor, over this situation.”

He eventually explicitly says he is no longer gang gang (never was, when you think about it).

“Before my arrest I publicly disassociated myself from Nine Trey but I knew that it would come with a price,” wrote Tekashi. “I knew from previous incidents that the gang would retaliate against me for denouncing them in public.”

He then goes on to recount being kidnapped by his own gang, which would certainly make anyone feel a ways. Tekashi also claimed in the letter that Nine Trey was “stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars” from him. They were digging in his pockets so much, Tekashi claims he felt relief when he was arrested by the Feds because he felt he was “stuck.”

Tekashi stopped short of going full victim, though. He added, “I know that I am not a victim because my actions contributed to this mess. I now know that I am remorseful for what happened because I was blessed with the gift of an opportunity that most people dream of but I squandered it by getting involved with the wrong people and misrepresenting myself when I should have been true to myself and my fans.”

Tekashi is facing up to 47 years in jail for his crimes. However, his lawyers are pressing for a sentence of time served.

Last week, the prosecution recommended Tekashi be given a reduced sentence due to his “extraordinary” cooperation.

